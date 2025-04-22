Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys predicted to fill two biggest needs by NFL Draft expert

One NFL Draft guru shared their latest mock draft ahead of Thursday's first round, with the Dallas Cowboys nailing their first two picks to fill the team's biggest needs.

Josh Sanchez

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The rumor mill is churning and speculation is abound as the Dallas Cowboys finalize their preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 24. In just a matter of days, the latest crop of NFL rookies will be joining their new homes.

Predictions for the Cowboys have been all over the place throughout the draft process, but with draft day approaching the trendy pick is for Dallas to land a much-needed WR2.

In a new mock from draft guru Josh Norris, the Cowboys come out swinging by taking Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick. Golden, who was the fastest wide receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine, would be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb to open up the offense.

Cowboys Nation would welcome Golden to Dallas with open arms, and the same could be said about Norris' second-round projection.

In the second round, the Cowboys turn to defense and add Ole Miss star defensive back Trey Amos.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback is known for his ballhawking ability which would be a perfect addition to the Cowboys secondary as Trevon Diggs returns from a knee injury. Before finishing his career at Ole Miss and earning All-SEC honors in his final season, Amos played for Diggs' alma mater, Alabama.

Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys could come away with that two-round haul, it would be a home run.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.

