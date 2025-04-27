Cowboys inspiring UDFA Tyler Neville looks to beat the odds again
Virginia tight end Tyler Neville wasn't selected during the 2025 NFL draft, but will still get a shot to make it as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.
Neville joins a crowded depth chart in Dallas with Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and John Stephens Jr. all ahead of him. The odds are already against undrafted free agents, but the names ahead of him make Neville an extreme longshot.
That won't stop him from giving it his all, especially since he's defied the odds time and again throughout his life. Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys shared a clip on social media of Neville discussing the odds he's already overcome.
Neville said he was born deaf and had multiple surgeries so he could hear. He was also diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during high school.
Neville admitted there were some tears shed before adding that he and his family looked at their situation from "a logical standpoint" and realized he was facing a good survival rate. He then described long days of chemo, followed by basketball in the evenings for more than eight months.
He finished by saying he wouldn't be the man he is today without facing the adversity.
Neville started his collegiate career at Harvard before spending 2024 with Virginia. In his lone season playing in the ACC, Neville had 37 receptions for 394 yards with two touchdowns.
