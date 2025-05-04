Cowboys breakout star gets encouraging injury update from Schottenheimer
Injuries depleted the Dallas Cowboys' secondary during the 2024 season, with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland both missing extensive time. While it was difficult for the team to navigate through these losses, they did find a hidden gem on their roster.
Josh Butler, who signed with Dallas in 2023 following a stint in the USFL, became a star despite playing in just five games.
Pressed into starting action, Butler had an outstanding performance against the Washington Commanders. He finished with 12 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups. His performance helped the Cowboys pull off an upset.
Unfortunately, he was lost to a torn ACL the next week. With all the news this offseason, Butler's ascension hasn't been getting much attention, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave a positive update on Butler this weekend, saying he's "doing great."
"He's doing great. He could potentially be on PUP. It's really early still right now, but he's doing great in his rehab. He's here every day. He’s one of the first ones here, one of the last ones to leave."
Butler saw the words from his new coach, and decided to take the chance to return the compliment. He shared on social media that he's excited to work with Coach Schotty, who is "doing a great job connecting with everybody."
Dallas is hopeful both Diggs and Bland will be healthy this season. If so, they could have plenty of depth with Caelen Carson, Shovon Revel, and even Butler.
