Cowboys land 2 immediate impact players in consensus NFL mock draft
We are now just one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the path for many teams at the top of the first round is beginning to become clearer and clearer by the day.
That is absolutely the case for the Dallas Cowboys as well, who hold the No. 12 overall pick and need to add some explosive playmakers to their offense to help out quarterback Dak Prescott and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
And based off the vast majority of mock drafts over the last few weeks, that is exactly what they are going to do.
In fact, in a recent NFL mock draft consensus piece, The Big Lead compiled the most common projections for all 32 NFL teams, and it seems that the overwhelming majority believe that Dallas will address their two biggest needs in the first three rounds.
That of course, starts with wide receiver, where the consensus is split between Texas Longhorns do-it-all receiver Matthew Golden and big-bodied Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan.
Fortunately, the Cowboys could not go wrong with either player. Golden is a blazing-fast down field threat, but is also elite route runner at every level with sure hands - much like Saints No. 1 reciever Chris Olave. Meanwhile, McMillan is largely a better complimentary piece to Lamb and is more akin to a Mike Evans-type for his size, elite catch radius and ability to pull down contested passes. He is also a tremendous red zone threat.
Either the way, it appears that Dallas will fill a major need in Round 1. But they won't stop there.
In Round 2 for the Cowboys, the consensus pick is also at another - and arguably more critical - position at running back, with the majority believing that Dallas will take Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, and finally fill a hole that has plagued them for years.
Judkins is a running back that could start Day 1 in Dallas thanks to his punishing running style that many have compared to current NFL star Joe Mixon. That said he also has break away speed, elite vision and quickness. In two years at Ole Miss and one season at Ohio State, Judkins rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also added five receiving touchdowns to the mix.
However, he is not the only running back that the Cowboys are looking at, either, and they may even grab a second one in Round 3.
With the No. 76 overall pick in Round 3, the consensus has Dallas landing Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, giving the Cowboys' offense a lightning-type runner to put alongside the the thunder of Judkins.
In three years at Tennessee, Sampson rushed for 2,492 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, and was one of the best running backs in the SEC. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at Tennessee's Pro Day, and while a bit undersized at 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, is considered "fast, physical, and slippery Tony Pollard-like weapon" according to NFL scout and draft expert Dane Brugler.
Suffice it to say, if the consensus holds true and the Cowboys go in this direction, their offense could take a major jump in 2025.
