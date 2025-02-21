Dallas Cowboys land Mike Evans 2.0 in new NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys are one team that is going to be very difficult to project in terms of their first-round pick.
Certainly, running back will be a priority for Dallas at some point in the draft. However, there are also a variety of other directions they could take thanks to a long list of needs that seems to be getting even longer by the day.
One of the many routes the Cowboys could go is that of a skill position player on offense. Or more specifically, wide receiver, where Dallas is in desperate need of some help for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in the passing game.
With that in mind, Pro Football Network has projected the Cowboys to select Arizona Wildcats star receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 12 overall pick - a player who has drawn comparisons to former Bengals star AJ Green, as well as future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver, Mike Evans.
"The Cowboys are looking at one more shot to prove that Dak Prescott is the answer for their franchise," PFN wrote. "Pairing Tetairoa McMillan with CeeDee Lamb would take this offense to another level. McMillan’s length is his greatest weapon. He possesses a wingspan matched only by the likes of Mike Evans and Kyle Pitts.
"He’s smooth and technical as a route runner, and he attacks the football and makes it disappear better than almost anyone. However, his lack of post-catch creativity and overall explosiveness means he lacks two of the most consistent indicators for NFL success."
Last season with the Wildcats, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight scores, averaging 15.7 yards per catch, earning consensus All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors along the way. Oddly enough, he was even better statistically in 2023, catching 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 scores.
That said, it is not just the stats and athletic ability that have the scouts drooling over McMillan, but his imposing size as well. Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, McMillan is listed at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, just 10 pounds less than Evans was coming out of Texas A&M.
And if the Cowboys can add that style of athlete to their skill pass catching group alongside the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and the offense could have a very impressive season on the horizon.
