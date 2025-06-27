Analyst ignores Dak Prescott's best campaign while predicting 2025 floor & ceiling
Acting like Dak Prescott isn't a top-tier quarterback is a favorite pastime for many pundits. The Dallas Cowboys' signal-caller has proven himself as one of the best in the game, but he continues to be slighted.
That was the case again in a piece from FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, who predicted what could go right and what could go wrong for Prescott and the Cowboys this season.
MORE: Ranking the 3 most underrated Cowboys players on the 2025 roster
As for what could go right, McKenna said, "Dak Prescott looks like 2021 Dak Prescott." He then gave Prescott credit for an incredibly efficient season.
"Remember when he threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions? Honestly, me neither. Even if that feels distant, it's possible with this offensive unit." — McKenna, FOX Sports
The problem is that McKenna said such a campaign feels distant, claiming no one remembers Prescott playing that well. This is ridiculous considering Prescott was even better in 2023.
Prescott led Dallas to a 12-5 record while throwing or 4,516 yards and a league-leading 36 touchdowns. He not only had more touchdowns than he did in 2021, but Dak had fewer interceptions as well with just nine. He was so dominant that he finished second in MVP voting, so acting as if 2021 was his last good season is completely bonkers.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey balances practice and baby duty
From there, McKenna misses the mark again with his prediction of what could go wrong. This time, he says the Cowboys will end up picking Arch Manning at No. 1 overall. To his credit, he says there's a 1% chance it happens.
"There’s basically a 1% chance of it happening. But yes, I’m saying there’s a chance." — McKenna, FOX Sports
Even 1% is too high, however. Prescott has led the Cowboys to a record of 76-46 in his career, and the team has never had a losing record when he played a full season. Even their 2-3 start in 2020 and 3-5 start last year before Prescott was injured wouldn't project to the No. 1 overall pick.
That's without even getting into Prescott's contract situation, which makes it financially impossible to move on from him before the 2028 season. Throw in the fact that Manning isn't expected to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's more likely a 0% chance we see the "what could go wrong" scenario play out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension expected 'in coming weeks'
Cowboys have shocking player named as 2025 breakout candidate
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc