Micah Parsons contract extension rumor shut down by Cowboys star's brother
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest order of business before the start of the 2025 NFL season is locking up superstar defender Micah Parsons to a long-term contract extension.
There have been multiple reports that a deal is expected and both sides have been optimistic, with the most recent news indicating it could be completed in a "matter of weeks."
Recently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared his own report about the length of Parsons' potential deal that raised some eyebrows.
MORE: Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension expected 'in coming weeks'
"EDGE Micah Parsons could seek shorter extension than Cowboys traditionally prefer so he can return to market at age 29 or 30," the report said. "Cowboys might need to "shave a year or even two off" of offer to complete deal."
Well, not so fast, my friends.
MORE: Micah Parsons could have a new role for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Micah Parsons, called out the report for being fake news.
Cowboys insider Clarence Hill echoed those comments and called out the report for being nonsensical drama.
"Remind me again how long were the deals for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have already crossed the short deal threshold, he wrote on X. "What they want and what they will do and have done recently is not of issue. Stop the drama."
Whatever the case, let's just hope that a deal gets done and Parsons is on the field when the team reports to Oxnard, California, for training camp on Monday, July 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension expected 'in coming weeks'
Cowboys have shocking player named as 2025 breakout candidate
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc