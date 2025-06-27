Cowboys Country

Colin Cowherd gives worst Micah Parsons hot take of NFL offseason

It's deep in the NFL offseason when Colin Cowherd is calling Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons a 'splash player'.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It doesn't feel as urgent this offseason; however, the Dallas Cowboys are facing yet another major contract negotiation this summer.

Defensive star Micah Parsons is looking for a new deal, and chances are he will find it with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, mainly because Parsons is worth it.

However, we're deep in the NFL offseason hot takes, and Colin Cowherd has delivered one of the worst you will hear all summer.

In the world of loud takes are the best takes, Cowherd feels the Cowboys shouldn't be worried about paying Parsons top money.

Yes, that is an actual quote from someone who works in sports media. Cowherd stated that he doesn't even believe that Parsons is a top five edge rusher in the NFL.

This is absolutely just a comment that gets thrown up in passing during the long days of summer, and Cowherd feels like talking mess on the Cowboys is a great ratings boost.

Colin Cowher
Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

There's no debate, Parsons is one of the greatest defensive players in the league right now. Saying anything other than that is just someone reaching to be a hater.

Parsons only played in 13 games last season due to injury, and still managed to have 12 sacks on the season, leading him to his fourth straight double-digit sack season. By the way, he's only been in the league for four years. Better luck next time, Cowherd.

Tyler Reed
Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

