Cowboys legend is one of NFL Draft's most valuable picks of millennium
The Dallas Cowboys have had an elite history of tight end play since their franchise began, including names like Jay Novacek, Billy Joe Dupree and Doug Cosbie.
However, none of them were quite to the level of Jason Witten, who is widely considered the best tight end in franchise history, and one of the top overall players ever.
What makes him even more of a success story for the Cowboys, though, was the fact that he was a third-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.
MORE: Micah Parsons could have a new role for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
And as a result, NFL.com has named him one of the top-five most valuable tight end selections on this millennium, coming in behind only Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, and George Kittle at the No. 4 position.
"As the fifth tight end selected in the 2003 draft, Witten entered the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie and earned respect early on, playing through most of that initial pro season with a broken jaw. He missed one game because of it ... then never again missed a game in his career to injury," NFL.com wrote. After breaking out in Year 2, Witten became one of the steadiest and best tight ends of his generation -- a model of consistency throughout his career. Although he didn't put up the gaudiest receiving numbers at his position, he did make 110 catches in 2012 -- a single-season record for a tight end at the time -- and he still holds the record for most catches in a game by a tight end (18 in 2012)."
"When you combine his receiving ability, blocking prowess, leadership and unquestioned toughness, he stacks up as one of the finest ever to play his position."
MORE: 2 Cowboys stars predicted to make their first Pro Bowl in 2025
Witten first joined the Cowboys in 2003, when he was selected with the No. 69 overall pick in the third round. He would go on to spend 16 years with Dallas, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns, ranking him first in franchise history in yards and receptions, and second in receiving touchdowns.
In that time, he made 11 Pro Bowls, was a four-time All-Pro (two first team and two second team), and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2012 and the Bart Starr Award in 2013. He is also a lock to eventually be immortalized in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor at some point in the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could steal a spot during training camp
Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract extension expected 'in coming weeks'
Cowboys have shocking player named as 2025 breakout candidate
2025 Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule: Full list of official dates
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc