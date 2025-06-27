2 Cowboys stars predicted to make their first Pro Bowl in 2025
Every year, the Dallas Cowboys are fortunate enough to send several players to the NFL Pro Bowl. Despite winning just seven games in 2024, they still had seven players representing them during the annual all-star event.
We're a long way from discussing who will be in the Pro Bowl for the 2025 season, but DallasCowboys.com writers are already fielding questions about which players could make it for the first time in their respective careers.
Kurt Daniels and Nick Eatman both named Osa Odighizuwa as the possible answer. Eatman also entertained Donovan Wilson, George Pickens, and Trent Sieg, saying Odighizuwa was "too easy" to choose. Daniels, however, stuck with Odighizuwa, believing he will thrive under Matt Eberflus.
"Given that the 3-tech position is seen as a key piece in new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense, Osa Odighizuwa may have a prime opportunity to earn his first trip to the annual all-star festivities. He's already coming off a season that saw him post career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles (47) and quarterback hits (23) with Pro Football Focus ranking him as the 12th best pass rusher among interior defensive linemen in 2024." — Daniels
While Eatman entertained the idea of Pickens, both Kyle Youmans and Tommy Yarrish selected the first-year Cowboy, with Youmans being surprised that he never made it in Pittsburgh.
"The fact that George Pickens had the level of production that he posted in Pittsburgh, and never made a Pro Bowl, is shocking to me. A lot of time, the Pro Bowl turns into a popularity contest paired with a certain level of success. Pickens can take a huge step in both during his contract year with the Cowboys in 2025." — Youmans
Yarrish sees the stars aligning for Pickens, who enters the perfect situation with the Cowboys.
"I think everything is brewing up for it to be George Pickens' first trip to the Pro Bowl. A fresh start, a contract year, and everything to prove? I'm good with banking on that upside." — Yarrish
Of course, team success would be more entertaining, but it would be nice to see these predictions come true for Odighizuwa and Pickens.
