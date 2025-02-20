Potential Cowboys NFL Draft target gets Micah Parsons player comp
Micah Parsons is a generational talent and a true unicorn. Players of his caliber don't come around often, but when they do, everyone takes notice. If two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland is correct, there could be a prospect similar to Parsons in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
McFarland was speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter when he shared his thoughts on Georgia Bulldogs star linebacker Jalon Walker, who has been projected to the Dallas Cowboys in mock drafts.
He had high praise for Walker, describing him as "this year's Micah Parsons."
McFarland said, "I don't know what he's going to measure, but I guarantee you this: If you measure impact and playmaking ability, you can line him up anywhere, whether it be off the ball, whether it be on the edge. I think he's this year's draft version of Micah Parsons.
"And I think his ability just to impact the offense and put a dagger in the offense, I think it's going to be there from day one. I think ideally you could put him at a three-four outside linebacker, at an edge... I think you could put him anywhere."
It is certainly a bold statement, but Walker does stand out on film.
In 2024, Walker recorded 61 tackles and 6.5 assists, while recovering two fumbles. Throughout his three years in Athens, Walker has tallied 12.5 sacks.
If he lands in Dallas, learning from the man he is drawing comparisons to could be a perfect match.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
