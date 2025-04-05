DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense
The Dallas Cowboys will have a revamped defense for the 2025 NFL season after hiring Matt Eberflus as the new defensive coordinator on Brian Schotteinheimer's staff.
One player who can't wait to get rolling with Eberflus is rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.
Unfortunately, Overshown will miss the beginning of the season as he continues to recover from a devastating knee injury that prematurely ended his breakout year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown sets lofty goal for 2025 NFL season
Overshown, who missed his rookie campaign with a torn ACL suffered during training camp, suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL and underwent surgery to repair the ligaments in December 2024.
When speaking to DallasCowboys.com, Overshown discussed how he plans on being utilized in Eberflus' system and it appears he has big plans. Overshown said that he is going through mental reps to stay ready and that Eberflus wants him to eventually run the defense and become an All-Pro player, or perhaps Defensive Player of the Year.
MORE: Analyst nails Dallas Cowboys' greatest loss during NFL free agency
"We're just making sure, first of all, that I'm ready when I get healthy," he said of his conversations with Eberflus. "That's been our main talking point, is staying in the building. Even if we're just doing cones, just lining up the cones and doing mental reps.
"But [his plan for me] is running his defense. I know where I wanna be and what's gonna make me take my game to the next level. We talked about things I can work on and things that can not only make me a Pro Bowler, but an All-Pro and a guy that's up for the Defensive Player of the Year award one day.
"… I'm all for it and I'm ready to run through a wall."
How can you not be excited for that?
MORE: NFL host predicts Cowboys to make massive move during NFL Draft
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
If he can return to his pre-injury form when he is back on the field and develop into the role that he and Eberflus have planned, the Dallas Cowboys defense could take some major steps forward as they look to re-emerge as one of the top defensive units in the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary