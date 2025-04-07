Cowboys could target surprising position early in 2025 NFL draft
Just about every draft analyst has the Dallas Cowboys looking for help on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL draft.
Following months of Ashton Jeanty hype, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has suddenly become the favorite target at pick No. 12. McMillan makes a lot of sense as a game-changing option, who also fills a major need.
Of course, this is all speculation since no one truly knows what the decision-makers in Dallas are thinking. Once the actual draft takes place, we could see the Cowboys go after a defensive end, such as Shemar Stewart. Or they could surprise us all by addressing a position not seen as a great need.
That’s the angle Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine takes as he envisions a scenario where the Cowboys look for a linebacker early in the draft.
”Jalon Walker and Jihaad Campbell are the only potential targets listed here simply because the Cowboys don't need more depth at the position. They could use a potential anchor at the position to bring the unit together.” — Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Ballentine adds that both Walker and Campbell played on the edge during their time in the SEC, which would only make them more enticing to Dallas.
They’re not likely to move either to a full-time pass-rushing role as they did with Parsons, but having more players they can unleash the way they did with DeMarvion Overshown would improve the defense.
In the end, it’s still a safe bet that offense will be the focus, but thinking of Walker or Campbell on this roster is fun.
