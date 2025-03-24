Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys land massive haul in Micah Parsons trade prediction

Would the Cowboys make this deal if offered?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have another extension to work on and once again, they're not moving with urgency.

Micah Parsons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and the Jones family is again content with letting other deals increase the market value. As was the case with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, their reluctance to strike a deal has led to continued trade speculation.

K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire is the latest to discuss such a move, even going as far as to predict what Dallas could get in return. Drummond then goes on to run a mock draft with that haul.

MORE: Cowboys named trade suitor for $90 million star, former Super Bowl champion

For full disclosure, he states that his expectation is for the two sides to strike a deal. Still, he plays the "what-if" game and uses the Khalil Mack trade from 2018 as a barometer. While acknowledging Parsons is younger, he comes up with a five-pick haul from the New England Patriots.

"Dallas sends Micah Parsons to the Patriots for 1.4, 2.38, 5.144, 2026 first rounder, 2027 third rounder. The Patriots give Parsons a five-year $205 million contract with $90 million fully guaranteed."

Dallas Cowboys
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

From there, Drummond goes into a full 7-round mock draft where he replaces Parsons with another Penn State star, Abdul Carter. He also lands TreVeyon Henderson and makes a deal for Joe Milton from the Patriots as well.

All this and a first-round pick in 2026 is pretty enticing — but would the Cowboys pull the trigger?

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy

Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect

Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News