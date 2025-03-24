NFC East post-free agency power rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground on Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East in 2024 and rode that momentum all the way to a Super Bowl victory. That leaves the Dallas Cowboys looking up once again heading into the new season.
Unfortunately, it's not just the Eagles they need to catch. The Washington Commanders were also stellar in 2024, even facing the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Dallas is hopeful a return to health and a more active offseason will help them catch up. We won't know whether or not that's the case until the season plays out, but for now, let's see how the four teams stack up against one another in this post-free agency NFC East Power Ranking.
4. New York Giants
This is the easiest one to rank in the division. The New York Giants were 3-14 last season and didn't do much to improve. They signed Jameis Winston, who is a lot of fun, but also turns the ball over at an alarming rate.
New York did sign Chauncey Golston, who had a breakout season with the Cowboys in 2024, but that might have been a slight overpay. As it stands right now, they don't look any better than they did a year ago.
3. Washington Commanders
This is where it gets tough. The Cowboys and Commanders aren't as far apart as some might believe. Washington had the better team last year and they're going to be good once again in 2025.
Jayden Daniels is the real deal and even if he slows down at all due to the dreaded sophomore slump, he has the mental strength to get back on track. In addition to his own talent, he has a new left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and a Swiss Army Knife wideout in Deebo Samuel.
They'll be in the picture once again this year, but come in slightly behind Dallas.
2. Dallas Cowboys
Dallas didn't do enough in free agency to move the needle, but they're still moving up to No. 2 in this post-free agency ranking. They did better than they're getting credit for with Dante Fowler Jr. as their top haul.
Their ground game looks better than it did one year ago with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, but they still need to get more help at wide receiver.
All that being said, Dallas kept Osa Odighizuwa, which was a surprise. They're also getting Dak Prescott back as well as Trevon Diggs. They struggled in 2024 due in large part to those injuries, so a return to health should push them slightly ahead of the Commanders.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
This one is almost as easy as the Giants' selection. The Eagles are the top team in the NFC East right now and that will remain the case until someone proves otherwise.
They were rather quiet this offseason but that's because their key players are all returning. They're balanced on both sides of the ball and their aggressiveness over the past couple of offseasons keeps them on top of the mountain.
