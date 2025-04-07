Cowboys make aggressive move to land massive WR in new mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have a few areas of need as the NFL Draft approaches, but one of the most glaring needs is a standout wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas needs to add offensive playmakers when the draft is held in a matter of weeks, and a new NFL mock draft has the team getting aggressive to land their man.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has the Cowboys trading into the top 10 to land the massive 6-foot-4 wide receiver prospect from Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan.
"Dallas is the next team to trade up, as it wants to beat the Raiders for a playmaker. Tetairoa McMillan is the ideal fit with CeeDee Lamb, boasting elite size and creation after the catch," he writes.
"Dak Prescott would love to have two unique receivers who would make his job easier. This also allows Dallas to take a running back in Round 2 instead of reaching on a non-premium position at No. 12."
Last season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
With his massive frame and ballskills, McMillan would be the perfect receiver to pair with Lamb, who can get his work done over the middle. If the team could land McMillan in Round 1 and bolster the running back room on Day 2, it would be a great start to the draft that would get Cowboys Nation excited.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
