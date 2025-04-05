Dallas Cowboys meet with fastest NFL Draft RB prospect from Combine
The Dallas Cowboys have been working to improve the running back room this offseason, signing veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders during NFL free agency, but the team may not be done yet.
Dallas is expected to draft a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, with a Day 1 or Day 2 selection likely.
That has been reflected by the team's Top 30 visits, which have included the likes of North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and the Ohio State duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
But, another name is being thrown into the mix after he completed an official visit with the 'Boys: Virginia Tech speedster Bhayshul Tuten, whose 4.32-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among all running backs at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Tuten also recorded the best vertical jump (40.5-inches) and 10-yard split (1.49 seconds) at his position.
During his final season at Virginia Tech, Tuten recorded 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He is an explosive playmaker who could help round out the skillset in the revamped Cowboys running back room.
If the Cowboys opt to target a wide receiver in the first round, Tuten could be an intriguing option on Day 2.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
