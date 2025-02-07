Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys make shocking pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft

A new 2025 NFL mock draft has the Dallas Cowboys straying from the growing consensus to make a surprising pick in the first round.

Josh Sanchez

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators.
Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou at the line of scrimmage against the Florida Gators. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, the draftniks and analysts appear to have come to a consensus that the Dallas Cowboys will go one of two ways in the first round.

You have the belief that the Cowboys will either select Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty or Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, but a new mock draft takes a different route.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released his first mock of the draft season and has the Cowboys making a pick out of left field at No. 12 overall.

Cowboys hire one of college football's 'most respected' o-line coaches

Fornelli slates Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou to Dallas to give the team another big body in the trenches.

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams speaks with the media as he is introduced as a new hire.
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams speaks with the media as he is introduced as a new hire. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Membou has a lot of the physical traits teams love at the tackle position, and he's an impressive athlete for a player his size," he writes. "I don't think he steps in as a rookie and excels, but there's the potential for a franchise left tackle and perennial Pro Bowler in there."

While the pick may not be a "sexy" one for Cowboys Nation, it does make sense one you digest the shock factor.

Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime

With a new coaching staff that appears to have a strong interest in dedicating itself to the running game, adding a potential perrenial Pro Bowler is inticing. You could also bump last year's first-round Tyler Guyton inside or to his natural right tackle position.

Kansas State Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Kansas State Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And when you make quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league, you better do your best to protect him.

So while it may not be a shiny toy, sometimes you have to stick to old reliable.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

