Dallas Cowboys make shocking pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, the draftniks and analysts appear to have come to a consensus that the Dallas Cowboys will go one of two ways in the first round.
You have the belief that the Cowboys will either select Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty or Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, but a new mock draft takes a different route.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports released his first mock of the draft season and has the Cowboys making a pick out of left field at No. 12 overall.
MORE: Cowboys hire one of college football's 'most respected' o-line coaches
Fornelli slates Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou to Dallas to give the team another big body in the trenches.
"Membou has a lot of the physical traits teams love at the tackle position, and he's an impressive athlete for a player his size," he writes. "I don't think he steps in as a rookie and excels, but there's the potential for a franchise left tackle and perennial Pro Bowler in there."
While the pick may not be a "sexy" one for Cowboys Nation, it does make sense one you digest the shock factor.
MORE: Cowboys' offensive scheme should see more creativity under new regime
With a new coaching staff that appears to have a strong interest in dedicating itself to the running game, adding a potential perrenial Pro Bowler is inticing. You could also bump last year's first-round Tyler Guyton inside or to his natural right tackle position.
And when you make quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league, you better do your best to protect him.
So while it may not be a shiny toy, sometimes you have to stick to old reliable.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys