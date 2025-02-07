Cowboys hire one of college football's 'most respected' o-line coaches
The Dallas Cowboys have amassed an impressive coaching staff under new head coach Biran Schottenheimer, including three new coordinators and a handful of position coaches.
But on Friday, they might have made the best position coach hire of the bunch.
According to reports from college football insider Bruce Feldman, Dallas is set to hire Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley to the same position on the Cowboys staff. Riley has been one of the most revered offensive line coaches in college football over the last few seasons and was highly coveted across the country.
In 2024 he also served as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.
Riley joined Kansas State in 2019 after a successful six-year run with North Dakota State, helping the Bison win five national championships in that time. During that time, his teams averaged at least 235 yards rushing per game in every season and were a perennial top-10 rushing attack.
In Manhattan with the Wildcats, that rushing success continued, helping the Wildcats pave the way for one of the most successful rushing attacks in the FBS over the last six years. He also coached current Cowboys offensive lineman Cooper Beebe to All-American status multiple times, as well as a Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year award in 2022.
Many other offensive linemen also earned All-Big 12 honors under Riley's tutelage, including Christian Duffie, Hadley Panzer, Hayden Gillu, KT Leveston, and Carver Willis. In 2023 the Wildcats finished as a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line unit in college football.
Behind Riley's offensive lines, current Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn also became one of the best running backs in the country, rushing for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns and catching 116 passes for 1,280 yards and nine more scores in three seasons.
