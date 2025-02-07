Latest NFL.com mock draft has Cowboys making no-brainer pick at No. 12
The Dallas Cowboys' approach for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft is as important as it's ever been with the new coaching regime taking over.
Dallas needs to hit on its first-round pick after striking out the last two seasons, especially with the limited action the team has in free agency.
MORE: Cowboys projected to reach in new NFL mock draft for help against run
Sitting at the No. 12 overall pick, there are a lot of prospects who could make an immediate impact. In the NFL.com's latest mock draft by Cynthia Frelund, she has the Cowboys selecting a player ready to make an impact the moment he steps onto the field.
In Frelund's first mock draft of the NFL offseason, she has the Cowboys selecting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, the Heisman Trophy runner-up.
"Jeanty is special. And on a rookie contract, his overall value is tremendous. He crushed several of PFF's single-season records this past year, including yards after contact, forced missed tackles, and rushing grade," she wrote. "Hard to see Dallas passing on the Boise State back at No. 12."
MORE: Could Cowboys potential offensive coordinator mean the team is all in on Jeanty?
In Frelund's mock draft, the 49ers had just taken Mason Graham one pick before the Cowboys, which seems to be a common occurrence in recent mock drafts.
If both Graham and Jeanty fall to the Cowboys, they will face a tough decision between bolstering the run defense or rushing attack.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
