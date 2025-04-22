Cowboys may not target offensive playmaker in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys, in the Jerry Jones era, have been phenomenal when it comes to finding elite talent in the NFL Draft.
One particular position that has been their bread and butter is finding offensive line talent in the first round, with four of their five first-round draft picks on offensive linemen during the Jones era turning out to be All-Pro players.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, they selected offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, who is the only offensive lineman selected in the first round by Jones and company yet to make a Pro Bowl appearance.
Despite drafting offensive linemen in the first round in two of the last three years and adding depth in free agency, the Cowboys aren’t ruling out selecting an offensive lineman in the first round of this year’s draft.
According to Nick Harris, at the Cowboys' pre-draft press conference, Jones was asked about spending another first-round pick on an offensive lineman despite the depth they have.
"We won't eliminate [offensive line at 12] based on the resources we've put in," said Jones.
It may not be the most popular selection in the eyes of Cowboys fans and analysts; however, given the Cowboys' track record of drafting offensive linemen and Zack Martin's retirement decision, it could be exactly what the Cowboys need to establish dominance in the NFL.
