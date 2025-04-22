Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' home filled with tears after Luka Doncic trade
In early February, the Dallas Mavericks made a trade that was criticized more than any move Jerry Jones has made since taking over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Mavericks shocked the sports world when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a package that included Anthony Davis. On Tuesday, Jones was asked about the trade and let fans know his family wasn’t happy following the announcement.
Jones told reporters that his wife, Gene, cried when she heard Doncic was being sent to L.A.
One of the top players in the game today, Doncic was traded for Davis, who is already 31, and a first round pick in 2029. It’s hard to see the rationale behind the move and general manager Nico Harrison has become the least popular man in Dallas for making the move.
Jones is meeting with reporters Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference. Also in attendance is head coach Brian Schottenheimer, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and vice president of player personnel Will McClay.
The Cowboys own pick No. 12 in the opening round of the 2025 NFL draft, which will begin on Thursday night.
