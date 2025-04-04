NFL host predicts Cowboys to make massive move during NFL Draft
There is plenty to be excited about regarding the future of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys own the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft and will more than likely be extending Micah Parsons to a major deal.
Plus, the franchise will be starting a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. In Schottenheimer's first offseason, will the Cowboys make a move they normally never would?
On a recent episode of 'Good Morning Football,' co-host Kyle Brandt made a bold prediction on what the Cowboys may do during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brandt believes the Cowboys could trade up from the No. 12 pick they own in the first round of the draft. While the team may not be looking for a quarterback, the Cowboys may not want to wait to see if someone takes a top running back off the board.
A running back like former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty going to another team is something that won't sit well with this fanbase, and probably won't sit well with the front office.
The Cowboys are known for waiting until the last possible moment to extend their stars. However, they may not have the patience to wait to bring in a potential superstar in the upcoming draft.
Will the Cowboys trade up to find the next generational talent to join the franchise?
