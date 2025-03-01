Dallas Cowboys potential hidden gem RB wows at NFL Combine
The Dallas Cowboys' top need entering the offseason is at the running back position. They were among the league’s worst rushing teams in 2024 and if they hope to be better this year, they have to fix the ground game.
That's why nearly every running back in this impressive class has been linked to them. One, however, rarely surfaces as a possibility for Dallas —Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech.
MORE: 40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
On Saturday, Tuten might have forced the Cowboys — and every other franchise — to take him seriously. He delivered one of the most dominant drill performances at the NFL Combine with the fastest 40-yard dash (4.32 seconds), highest vertical jump (40.5 inches), and longest broad jump (10 feet-10 inches).
Tuten began his collegiate career with North Carolina A&T, eventually transferring to Virginia Tech where he spent the past two seasons. With the Hokies, he recorded 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.
He's not just a speed guy either, as Lance Zierlein of NFL.com praises his toughness as a runner, even referring to him as "scrappy."
There are concerns with Tuten, who had far too many drops in the passing game as well as fumbles, which is why he should still be there on Day 3. For a team such as the Cowboys, it might be worth the gamble.
