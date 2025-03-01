Dallas Cowboys potential hidden gem RB wows at NFL Combine

Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten has put EVERYONE on notice:



🔥 4.32s 40-yard dash (best among RBs this year)

🔥 40.50" vertical jump (best among RBs this year)

🔥 10'10" broad jump (tied for second among RBs this year)



