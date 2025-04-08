Joe Milton thrilled about Cowboys trade, learning from Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys traded for quarterback Joe Milton last week, solidifying their backup spot behind Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.
And for Milton, who grew up a Cowboys fan, joining America's team is a dream come true. And thanks to some help from his old team, he feels truly blessed to be a part of his favorite franchise.
"It was great, it's a blessing come true," Milton told DallasCowboys.com. "That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it's just a blessing to be here."
MORE: Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown appears to be switching numbers, finally
Milton, of course, has never been a full time starter during his short time in the NFL. That said, he does have starting experience.
In 2024, he appeared in and started one game vs. Buffalo Bills in January, and impressed, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 and one touchdown.
Now he has taken that experience and his time with with the Patriots and learned a great deal from it.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys QB makes wild claim about arm strength
"From my rookie season I grew a lot, football is football at the end of the day, just having fun, enjoying the best thing I can do and that's going out there and just having fun with it and enjoying my teammates, getting to learn people," Milton said. "Here now, I'm a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them."
One player who can help Milton continue to grow is current starter Dak Prescott, who has nearly a decade of starting experience under his belt. In fact, Prescott's first year under center as the starter in 2016, when Milton was a sophomore at Olympia in Orlando, FL, and in the heat of his Cowboys fandom.
And he could not be more excited to learn from a player he grew up watching and admiring.
"It's great, he's a great person," Milton said of being able to play alongside Prescott. "This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft