NFL data has Cowboys selecting major position of need in first round of draft
The Dallas Cowboys, along with every team in the NFL, are hoping that whatever player they select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is an instant playmaker.
Mock drafts on mock drafts have been crafted with the Cowboys selecting a few different offensive weapons.
RELATED: Cowboys should take a chance on Shilo Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft
Many believe running back is the most important position heading into the draft, while others may be preaching for a wide receiver to be the first selection.
Thankfully, DraftKings may have the answer you have been looking for when it comes to who the Cowboys may potentially draft.
The NFL has created a draft IQ program that projects draft targets and strategies for all 32 teams. According to the program, the Cowboys' biggest percentage of which position they will select in the first round is pointing toward wide receiver.
Selecting a receiver in the first round won't be a surprise; however, which prospect it will be is the intriguing part. There are a few names that will be on top of the Cowboys' prospect board regarding wide receiver.
Will the team select the speedy receiver from Texas, Matthew Golden, or will they look toward the deep threat talent from Arizona, Tetairora McMillan? The draft conversation continues to heat up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname