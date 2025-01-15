Cowboys projected to take play-making WR as 'perfect fit' in NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have become notorious for making low-risk moves in free agency and relying heavily on the draft to build their team.
However, this strategy has sparked increasing conversation, as it hasn’t led to significant success for the Cowboys since the 1990s.
By placing the burden of filling key needs squarely on the draft, their approach makes each draft class extremely important. Pro Football Focus has suggested a player who could help alleviate some of that pressure: Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
MORE: Why the Dallas Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty could be a mistake
"Burden has played over 80 percent of his snaps out of the slot over the past two seasons. Burden is dangerous with the ball in his hands," PFF wrote.
"He can be used on jet sweeps and screens to quickly get the ball to him and allow him to use his incredible acceleration to generate big plays."
The only concern here is that CeeDee Lamb is best utilized in the slot, and adding another slot receiver like Burden, with his talent, would certainly improve the wide receiver corps.
MORE: Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
That said, a wide receiver who excels on the outside and brings a level of physicality that neither Lamb nor Burden offers might be a better fit.
Alternatively, a tight end like Tyler Warren—who can do it all and bring the physicality the Cowboys have been missing—could be an even more impactful addition.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc