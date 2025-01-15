Deion Sanders to the Cowboys may be more realistic than fans realize
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a head coaching carousel. Earlier this week, the team decided to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy.
With the team now being behind on certain names in the carousel, it is not out of the realm of possibility for Jerry Jones to make a shocking hire.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star 'likes' Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones coaching flirtation
One hire that could shock people would be if the franchise decides to bring in Colordao head coach Deion Sanders. According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, this could be a real possibility.
In an appearance on GBAG Nation, Schultz had this to say:
MORE: NFL insider says Deion Sanders as Cowboys head coach 'certainly a possibility'
"Jerry Jones was having internal conversations inside the building about where do we want where we want to go next if we obviously don't extend Mike (McCarthy)... and Deion's name has come up not only because of how good of a job he's done at Colorado, but I think the relationship that he has maintained with Jerry over the last three decades is pretty significant.
To that point, Deion has said publicly that he does not want to make the jump to the pros. But when Jerry Jones calls, and its the Dallas Cowboys and its the gravitas of the organization, that very few if any else have, it was just a call that he had to take. It has remained very clear to me that Deion will be one of the top candidates."
Sanders to Dallas may no longer be a dream but an actuality.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc