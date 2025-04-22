Cowboys make shocking defensive splash in Round 1 of new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys will have plenty of options when the team is on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are varying ideas of what direction the team should go.
Many in Cowboys Nation are calling for the team to take a wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona or Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden, while others are okay with the team making a safe pick and bolstering the offensive line.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, however, has a much different opinion.
With just days until NFL teams welcome their 2025 rookie classes, Orr has the Cowboys focusing on the defensive side of the ball with the No. 12 overall pick by giving new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus another pass-rushing weapon in Marshall star Mike Green.
"The Cowboys need a lot, but imagine Green and Micah Parsons next to one another for just one second. Incoming DC Matt Eberflus thrives on a system that is largely blitz averse, allowing his players at the line of scrimmage to stunt, twist and game their way to success," Orr writes.
"Green and Parsons could form a bash brothers coalition that can make a dent even against the powerful, but possibly a little stiff, Eagles offensive line."
Green has been a favorite among the draftnik community throughout the draft process and would undoubtedly add another threat off of the edge for a Cowboys team that could benefit from added depth. It wouldn't fill the biggest need on the roster, but could have the biggest impact.
In his final season with the Thundering Herd, Green recorded 81 tackles, a whopping 17 sacks to lead the nation, three forced fumbles, and two passes defensed.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
