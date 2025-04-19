Cowboys predicted to spurn elite WR for in-state prospect during 2025 NFL draft
It's obvious that the Dallas Cowboys have to bring in another starting-caliber wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft. What's not as obvious is which prospect they'll have a chance to land at No. 8 overall.
The most popular name as of late is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who would give Dak Prescott a massive target across from CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has also shown interest in Matthew Golden, the Texas product who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the decision made for them. McMillan is a top-10 talent who could wind up being selected before Dallas is on the clock.
Newsweek's Gavino Borquez, however, thinks the Cowboys will pass on McMillan if he does slide to them. Borquez predicts the landing spot for the 18 prospects who will be in attendance during the NFL draft, and has Golden headed to Dallas at No. 12.
"The Cowboys could address different positions with this pick. Ultimately, they elect to go to their backyard and give Dak Prescott another weapon to complement CeeDee Lamb." — Borquez, Newsweek
Borquez is correct that Golden would be a weapon in the Dallas offense, but he still made an interesting decision since McMillan is still on the board in his prediction. He eventually has the Arizona wideout landing with the Los Angeles Chargers, quite the fall for McMillan.
We have less than a week to see how everything unfolds, but this would be a shocking turn of events.
