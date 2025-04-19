Cowboys Country

Cowboys predicted to spurn elite WR for in-state prospect during 2025 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys are predicted to pass on one of the top players in the NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Former Longhorn WR Matthew Golden and his former teammates participate in the Texas Pro Day.
Former Longhorn WR Matthew Golden and his former teammates participate in the Texas Pro Day. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's obvious that the Dallas Cowboys have to bring in another starting-caliber wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft. What's not as obvious is which prospect they'll have a chance to land at No. 8 overall.

The most popular name as of late is Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who would give Dak Prescott a massive target across from CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has also shown interest in Matthew Golden, the Texas product who ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash.

MORE: Cowboys insiders reveal surprising trade-down target in Round 1 of NFL draft

It wouldn't be surprising to see the decision made for them. McMillan is a top-10 talent who could wind up being selected before Dallas is on the clock.

Newsweek's Gavino Borquez, however, thinks the Cowboys will pass on McMillan if he does slide to them. Borquez predicts the landing spot for the 18 prospects who will be in attendance during the NFL draft, and has Golden headed to Dallas at No. 12.

Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden celebrates a catch in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Clemson Tigers.
Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden celebrates a catch in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Clemson Tigers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cowboys could address different positions with this pick. Ultimately, they elect to go to their backyard and give Dak Prescott another weapon to complement CeeDee Lamb." — Borquez, Newsweek

Borquez is correct that Golden would be a weapon in the Dallas offense, but he still made an interesting decision since McMillan is still on the board in his prediction. He eventually has the Arizona wideout landing with the Los Angeles Chargers, quite the fall for McMillan.

We have less than a week to see how everything unfolds, but this would be a shocking turn of events.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Best Dallas Cowboys photos from 2024 NFL season

Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft