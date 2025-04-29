Latest on Cowboys, George Pickens trade rumors shared by NFL insider
The Dallas Cowboys failed to select a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL draft, much to the chagrin of the fan base. While the team did add some pass catchers as undrafted free agents, the front office has teased that the team could still add a veteran.
One player who has been linked to the Cowboys for weeks in NFL circles is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
The Cowboys reportedly had "conversations with an AFC North team" before the draft, leading many to wonder if Pickens could still be in play.
Unfortunately, it seems like the Cowboys may have missed their opportunity to land Pickens and the window could be closing, per NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
"George Pickens' name was tossed around in trade discussions this past week. The Cowboys were one of the teams that discussed bringing in the Steelers' wideout, sources tell me," Russini wrote on X.
"But with the draft in the rearview, expect the trade buzz to cool surrounding Pickens."
There is no denying Pickens would be an exciting addition to the Cowboys offense, but if the price is too high it would be wise to look elsewhere instead of adding another young receiver who will soon be looking for a blockbuster payday.
Last season, the 24-year-old Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns.
