Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Dallas Cowboys may hesitate at the idea of drafting another Michigan defensive lineman in the first round, given how Taco Charlton's career turned out and the lack of production from Mazi Smith two years into his career.
However, at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds, Kenneth Grant offers a different upside. While he may be another project entering the NFL, his combination of size and athleticism makes him an elite prospect worthy of first-round consideration.
Dallas could be facing the loss of Osa Odighizuwa in the offseason, making the need to draft a high-upside defensive lineman even more urgent.
Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan (Jr.)
Kenneth Grant is an athletic and powerful player, excelling in run defense with significant upside as a pass rusher. His high motor and relentless effort ensure he never gives up on a play, making him a consistently disruptive force on the field.
In Grant's most recent game, he recorded four total tackles, including three solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, in a 17-27 loss to Washington. So far this season, he has totaled 12 combined tackles, eight solo tackles, two sacks, and four pass deflections.
During Michigan's championship season, he posted 29 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, one interception, and five pass deflections, with one of those sacks coming in the national championship game.
It’s rare to find great interior defensive linemen beyond the first two rounds, which is why it’s crucial for the Cowboys to keep searching for their defensive anchor. As the saying goes, "If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again."
Five Words to Describe Grant
- Physical
- Powerful
- Disruptive
- Relentless
- Impactful
NFL Comparison: B.J Hill
B.J. Hill is a disruptive force in the middle, capable of pressuring the quarterback while also being strong against the run. He and Kenneth Grant share similar size and impressive speed, allowing them to effectively anchor against the offensive line and use their quickness to penetrate into the backfield. Both players can utilize one-gap or two-gap techniques, showcasing their versatility and adaptability in various defensive schemes.
