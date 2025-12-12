DeMarvion Overshown excited he can 'let it rip now' with snap count lifted

In Week 14 of the 2024 season, Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a devastating knee injury. During their Dec. 9th meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL, prematurely ending his season.

It was the second time in as many years he suffered a serious knee injury, leaving his 2025 status in doubt. Despite the severity of the injury, Overshown vowed to return sooner than expected.

Overshown lived up to his promise, making his debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 31 snaps in that game, and has seen that number increase each week. Entering Week 15, however, there will be no limitation on his snaps.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas announced on Friday that he will no longer be on a pitch count, and Overshown said he's excited that the medical staff is comfortable enough to "let it rip."

"I'm playing back to what I was doing (before the knee injury). I think they're comfortable enough to let it rip now. ... I feel great. They're excited about lifting the snap count, I am too. I'm ready to roll."

Cowboys need DeMarvion Overshown at his best down the stretch

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown celebrates his interception touchdown return against the New York Giants. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dallas is sitting at 6-6-1, chasing the 8-5 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Their odds of making the postseason are slim, but they're not ready to give up.

While they will need help, the first step will be winning their final four games. That becomes much easier if their defense has a playmaker the caliber of Overshown.

In 2024, Overshown had 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception returned for a touchdown. His performance often flipped the momentum in games, which is something the Cowboys can use.

