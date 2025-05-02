New Dallas Cowboys running back gets 'Marion Barber' comparison
The Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is finally here and it's the first time the 2025 NFL Draft class will come together and get to work under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff.
There is a lot of buzz in the building surrounding the group of players, with a handful of potential Day 1 starters.
One player who is not expected to immediately start for the Cowboys is seventh-round pick Phil Mafah, a bruising running back out of Clemson. However, there are some high hopes for what he can bring to the backfield.
David Moore of the Dallas Morning News was discussing Mafah on the latest episode of his podcast when he gave the former Clemson star an NFL comparison to former Cowboys fan-favorite Marion Barber.
If Mafah can bring the same fire and energy to the Cowboys running game that Barber was known for, he will instantly develop a cult following from Cowboys Nation.
During his final season at Clemson, Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. Throughout his four-year career with the Tigers, the bruising running back recorded 2,887 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, with 28 total touchdowns.
Mafah is the perfect style of running back to complement Cowboys fourth-round pick Jaydon Blue, a versatile speedster from the Texas Longhorns.
Dallas will get a first look at its new running backs during rookie minicamp, which officially kicks off on Friday, May 2, at The Star in Frisco and will run through Sunday, May 4.
