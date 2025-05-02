Cowboys Country

New Dallas Cowboys running back gets 'Marion Barber' comparison

There is a lot of excitement about new Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah, who has drawn an NFL comparison to a franchise fan-favorite.

Josh Sanchez

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah scores a touchdown in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah scores a touchdown in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Kentucky Wildcats. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is finally here and it's the first time the 2025 NFL Draft class will come together and get to work under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff.

There is a lot of buzz in the building surrounding the group of players, with a handful of potential Day 1 starters.

One player who is not expected to immediately start for the Cowboys is seventh-round pick Phil Mafah, a bruising running back out of Clemson. However, there are some high hopes for what he can bring to the backfield.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News was discussing Mafah on the latest episode of his podcast when he gave the former Clemson star an NFL comparison to former Cowboys fan-favorite Marion Barber.

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Mafah can bring the same fire and energy to the Cowboys running game that Barber was known for, he will instantly develop a cult following from Cowboys Nation.

During his final season at Clemson, Mafah rushed for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. Throughout his four-year career with the Tigers, the bruising running back recorded 2,887 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, with 28 total touchdowns.

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs 41 yards for a touchdown against Notre Dame.
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah runs 41 yards for a touchdown against Notre Dame. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Mafah is the perfect style of running back to complement Cowboys fourth-round pick Jaydon Blue, a versatile speedster from the Texas Longhorns.

Dallas will get a first look at its new running backs during rookie minicamp, which officially kicks off on Friday, May 2, at The Star in Frisco and will run through Sunday, May 4.

Josh Sanchez
