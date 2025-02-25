Cowboys predicted to lose emerging star at defensive end
A third-round pick out of Iowa in 2021, Chauncey Golston proved to be a reliable depth piece for the Dallas Cowboys.
He spent three years alternating between defensive end and defensive tackle before injuries forced him to focus on the edge in 2024. That led to a breakout campaign, with Golston recording 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys poach 'perfect free agent signing' from NFC rival
He’s now slated for free agency and expected to have plenty of suitors. Throw in a looming extension for Micah Parsons and Evan Winter of A to Z Sports sees this resulting in Golston playing elsewhere in 2025.
”Considering the Cowboys have to pay Micah Parsons, it's highly unlikely Golston stays in Dallas. Plenty of teams will come calling (a reunion with Dan Quinn in Washington makes a lot of sense) and one of them are going to get a solid player at a good price, which is the pure definition of value, at the end of the day.” — Winter, A to Z Sports
Dallas sat by as several key defenders left in 2024, including Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. Knowing how much they were missed, the front office needs to at least entertain the idea of retaining Golston.
If they don’t, that’s one more hole they’ll need to address.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Key NFL Scouting Combine dates Cowboys fans need to know
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries