Last time Cowboys had No. 12 pick in NFL Draft, it was franchise-changing
The Dallas Cowboys are in full offseason mode after failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.
The first thing on the agenda for the franchise is to figure out the future of head coach Mike McCarthy, as McCarthy doesn't currently have a contract.
MORE: Micah Parsons campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to draft Penn State star
After solving the coaching drama, the team will turn its focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys currently hold the 12th selection of the first round, a place where the team has had great success before.
The Cowboys selected from 12th in the 2021 NFL Draft, the draft after their last season of missing the postseason. With that selection, the team chose Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
What has Parsons done in his short four years in Dallas? Oh, you know, just earn four Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro selections, and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Parsons changed the trajectory of the franchise, and all because the Cowboys took him with the 12th pick.
If McCarthy is to return as head coach of the franchise, getting this draft right will be important. What better way than to knock out another home run with the 12th selection in the draft?
