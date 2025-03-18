Dallas Cowboys to host 'versatile & explosive' WR playmaker on NFL Draft visit
After the Dallas Cowboys added quality depth in the early wave of NFL free agency, but there are still some holes the team needs to address. Dallas could choose to add another veteran or take a swing in the 2025 NFL Draft.
We are just over a month away from this year's draft and some of the top prospects will begin rolling through Dallas for their official Top 30 visits.
Every team across the league is allowed 30 official visits following the NFL Combine and ahead of the draft.
One of the players who will be visiting with the Cowboys is TCU Horned Frogs star wide receiver Savion Williams, according to NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler.
Williams, who measured 6-foot-4 at the Combine and ran his 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, has been described as one of the "more versatile and explosive playmakers in the class."
During his final season at TCU, Williams hauled in 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He added 322 yards rushing on 51 carries and six more scores.
He will certainly be an intriguing prospect to watch.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
