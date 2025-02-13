2025 NFL Draft sleeper 'would 'love' to play for Dallas Cowboys, make history
With NFL teams shifting focus to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have been heavily linked to one Boise State Broncos star.
Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty has been a common player projected to Dallas by draftniks and experts alike, but another Broncos standout could be on their radar.
Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, who was a finalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award, said he has already met with the Cowboys and plans to meet with the team again during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Hassanein, who was born in Cairo, Egypt, could became the first-ever Egyptian-born player drafted into the NFL, and said he "would love" for that pro home to be the Cowboys.
“I would love to be an Egyptian Cowboy," Hassanein said while speaking to the media.
Hassanein is currently projected as a late-round pick and will be one of the sleeper picks in this year's class.
As an impact player off of the edge, Hassanein brings the ability and depth Dallas needs along the defensive line with several key players set to hit free agency.
In 2023, Hassanein recorded 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss, which he followed up with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in 2024.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
