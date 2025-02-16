Cowboys could be gifted perfect starting wide receiver in offseason
The Dallas Cowboys already put in a lot of work this offseason as they transition to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dallas surrounded the first-year head coach with plenty of solid assistants. Now, they have to tweak the roster to fit what Schottenheimer and his staff prefer.
Cowboys named potential fit for double-digit 'sack artist' in free agency
Running back is getting all the attention given the lack of depth at the position — as well as Schottenheimer and new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams' desire to run the ball. However, finding another wideout is going to be just as important.
Thankfully for the Cowboys, a perfect solution might be gifted to them shortly. Almar Reyes of 12th Man Rising says it's time for the Seattle Seahawks to part ways with Tyler Lockett. Reyes praises Lockett for his leadership and reliability, citing finances as the primary factor in moving on.
"Lockett has been a key contributor for years, known for his reliability, leadership, and chemistry with the offense. However, as Seattle looks to retool its roster, parting ways with the veteran wide receiver may become a necessary move to create financial flexibility and address other pressing needs."
At 32 years old, Lockett isn't the player he was when he topped 1,000 yards in Seattle while Schottenheimer was his offensive coordinator.
Even so, he proved to be a reliable receiver with 600 yards this past season and 894 the year before. Throw in his familiarity with the head coach, and the pairing would be a huge win for Dallas.
