Cowboys take flier on electric WR, land sleeper RB in Day 3 mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys might not have made any splash picks in the 2025 NFL draft, but they've gotten excellent values with all three selections.
Round 1 was the most controversial, with Alabama guard Tyler Booker being called a reach. From there, they landed excellent value with Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel in Round 3.
MORE: New Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku made NFL Draft partygoers remove Eagles gear
Heading into Day 3, the Cowboys have seven more selections to make with their biggest needs being at wide receiver and running back. In this final mock, they land weapons at each of those positions, but not before taking another defender — just to keep the fan base sweating.
Round 5, Pick 149: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
Dallas didn't have a pre-draft meeting with Jordan Phillips, but they were in attendance for his pro day. That means they got an up-close look at the 312-pound nose tackle who is an explosive read-and-react defender. He's not a guaranteed starter, but he can push Mazi Smith while providing insurance at the 1-tech.
Round 5, Pick 174: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
Dallas has ties to Jordan James, with wide receivers coach Junior Adams spending the past three years on the Oregon staff. They know that he might not be considered a home run hitter, but he's a downhill runner who rarely loses yards.
MORE: 3 running backs Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft
The Cowboys take advantage of a loaded running back class as they land a potential starter late.
Round 6, Pick 204: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Right back to Oregon for their first pick in Round 6 as the Cowboys grab linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. A former safety, Bassa has sideline-to-sideline speed but struggles to shed blocks. With the right coaching — which Dallas has in Matt Eberflus — Bassa could carve out a role in the NFL.
Round 6, Pick 211: Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
Joshua Simon is a sixth-year senior who didn't break out until his final season with South Carolina. The physically dominant Simon went for 519 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 receptions. Dallas is deep at the position, but it's worth throwing Simon into the mix to see if he can steal a spot.
Round 7, Pick 217: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of the more raw defenders in the draft and at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds, he's a bit of a 'tweener. At this point, however, it's impossible to pass up his pure talent and high ceiling.
Round 7, Pick 239: Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
Cowboys Nation won't be thrilled about waiting until Round 7 to draft a wide receiver, but Jimmy Horn Jr. has the skill set to make them forget they waited so long. Listed at just 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds, Horn has been overlooked partially due to his size.
MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders amid draft freefall
His speed will make teams regret passing on him as he plays much faster than his 4.46-second 40-yard dash suggests. He's also a solid returner, giving them an emergency option behind KaVontae Turpin.
Round 7, Pick 247: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida
The Cowboys started this draft with an offensive lineman and end it with one in this mock. This time, they use their third selection in Round 7 on Florida's Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. A massive player at 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, Crenshaw-Dickson spent most of his career at San Diego State.
He had plenty of experience there but played just one year against SEC competition. He's got the power to hold off anyone, but needs to clean up his penalty concerns. Still, there's enough to like, making him worthy of a late-round flier.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3