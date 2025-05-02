Cowboys UDFA on mission 'coming for heads' at rookie minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class is ready to get its first taste of action under head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the impressive staff he put together in Big D.
Dallas kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday, May 2, and the rookies are ready to get to work.
Whether they were selected in the NFL Draft or were signed as undrafted free agents, every rookie will have an opportunity to make a positive impression on the coaching staff and catch their eye.
MORE: NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class
Undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden, a star wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, is among those hoping to stand out and he's talking a big game by saying he's "coming for heads" and on a mission to prove himself after being overlooked in April's draft.
In Dallas, Holden reunites with wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who was his position coach at Oregon.
"I'm very excited. [Adams] told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me," Holden said, via DallasCowboys.com. "He knows he got a dawg, and I'm ready to make it happen.
MORE: Cowboys rookie jersey numbers revealed on first day of minicamp
"Me and his relationship is more than player-coach. I call him if I just need to talk to somebody, and we've got a really good relationship. It's good that we have it in the pros for sure."
In his final year at Oregon, Holden hauled in 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. Throughout his college career, which began at Alabama, Holden amassed 128 catches for 1,740 yards, and 18 scores.
As for what Holden hopes to prove during rookie minicamp, it's that he belongs.
"Prove everybody wrong," Holden said. "Everybody. I'm coming for heads. That's it."
The Cowboys' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4. Let's see if Holden can make his mark.
