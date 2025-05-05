Dallas Cowboys' UDFA salaries and bonus money revealed
After a successful haul during the 2025 NFL Draft a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys signed a host of undrafted free agent talent to the roster in an attempt to find a diamond in the rough.
Among that group were some particularly interesting names, such as Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden, Syracuse defenders Alijah Clark and Justin Barron, and Texas Tech receiver Josh Kelly, among others.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys running back pulls up to The Star for rookie minicamp
Now, according to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the contract details, including guarantees and bonus money for their undrafted free agents have been revealed, with some surprises included.
Among the group, the Cowboys' highest-paid undrafted prospect is Clark, who will earn a $25,000 bonus and a $234,000 guaranteed salary. Similarly, Barron will earn a $20,000 bonus as well as the same guarantee as his former teammate.
As Archer points out, the $234,000 number is the number a player would earn if they made a practice squad this season.
MORE: NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class
Holden is the lone undrafted free agent signing who will not make any guaranteed money and will earn just a mere $3,000 bonus.
Holden wasn't exactly a star at Oregon in terms of production but was one of the more talented receivers in college football over the last couple of seasons before being dismissed from the team. Now, he has an opportunity to prove himself in a situation where there is a need on the roster.
"They didn’t draft a guy," Holden told reporters after his signing. "I feel like I was one of the best receivers, and now I get to show everybody that I am."
Elsewhere, Eastern Kentucky defensive back Mike Smith will earn a $15,000 bonus and a $175,000 guarantee, while Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather will earn a $15,000 bonus and $150,000 guaranteed.
Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress will also earn a $10,000 bonus and a $125,000 guarantee, while Virginia tight end Tyler Neville will make the same bonus, as well as a $100,000 guarantee.
Finally, Texas Tech receiver Josh Kelly will make a $7,500 bonus and a $60,000 guarantee, and Stephen F. Austin defensive back Bruce Harmon will earn a $5,000 bonus and a $35,000 guarantee.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' first rookie minicamp media practice summarized in one exciting word
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
Cowboys RB named best value pick of NFL Draft — but not Jaydon Blue
Cowboys LB levels coach during rookie minicamp pad drills, gets staff fired up