Jerry Jones says 'substantial trades' in the works ahead of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys' annual pre-NFL Draft press conference went down on Tuesday afternoon, just over 48 hours until Draft Day, and there was a lot of information coming from the lips of owner Jerry Jones.
One revealing note from Jones was that the Cowboys could still make a splash before or after the draft on the trade market.
While Jones did not reveal what NFL teams the Cowboys are speaking to, he did say there are "pretty substantial trades" that he was working on as recently as today.
"We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Two pretty substantial trades. Been working on today."
That is exactly the thing Cowboys fans will love to hear.
While Jerry Jones has faced deserved criticism in recent years for the team's lack of activity on the open market, Dallas has been making moves this offseason that have bucked the trend.
If the Cowboys could still swing a major trade to add an impact player in the coming days, we could truly be witnessing a new era for America's Team.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
