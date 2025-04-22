Is new OC Klayton Adams key to Cowboys' Round 1 pick in NFL Draft?
As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, the idea that the Dallas Cowboys could use their Round 1 pick on an offensive lineman has gained steam.
Last year, they used two early selections on linemen, picking Tyler Guyton in Round 1 and Cooper Beebe in Round 3. Despite using these picks, the line was an issue in 2024.
MORE: Cowboys would 'surprise' draft expert if pick isn't one of 2 positions
Fixing this problem in 2025 is a priority according to owner Jerry Jones. During a presser on Tuesday, he said new head coach Brian Schottenheimer was told this would be a priority. He also praised Schottenheimer for hiring Klayton Adams as his offensive coordinator.
Adams was one of the more well-respected offensive line coaches in the league before joining Dallas, and could be the key to what the Cowboys do at No. 12.
If the decision-makers believe Adams can improve the players they already have, it would make sense to add a skill player in the opening round — such as Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden. If they believe the talent needs to be addressed, they could add someone at No. 12, or possibly move back and select a lineman later in the opening round.
Either way, fans would likely be furious seeing Dallas ignore game-changing talent to use yet another premium pick on the line.
Given the coaching moves made this offseason, coupled with the comments from Jones, this could be the way it plays out.
