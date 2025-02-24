Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' favorite NFL Draft prospect to skip combine workouts

He might not fall to the Dallas Cowboys but Micah Parsons’ favorite draft prospect won’t work out at the NFL Combine.

Randy Gurzi

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons has made it no secret that he wants the Dallas Cowboys to pursue the biggest star from his alma mater.

Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is expected to be selected very early in the draft, possibly within the top two picks, making it tough to see the two being paired together no matter how much recruiting Parsons does.

Carter attacks opposing quarterbacks with urgency and boasts an impressive blend of speed and technical prowess.

That’s why many consider him the best prospect to come out of Penn State since Parsons. He was also anticipated to be one of the most intriguing prospects to watch at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Unfortunately, that won’t happen. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carter will skip the combine workouts.

According to reports, Carter suffered a shoulder injury against Boise State and is still rehabbing from it.

There’s still no shortage of talent for the Cowboys to scout, as they have needs at running back, defensive tackle, wide receiver, and guard.

Dallas Cowboys
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, the best outcome for the Cowboys during this draft cycle would be if this news about Carter causes him to slip to No. 12 overall. That would thrill Parsons—and the entire fan base as well.

