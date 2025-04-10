Cowboys should take a chance on Shilo Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft
Most of the talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft selections has been about adding offensive talent at running back and wide receiver.
While those positions are important, the Cowboys should also be looking to add depth pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
When healthy, the Cowboys could potentially have one of the best defensive units in all of the NFL. However, there are a few names the team could be interested in after round one.
Alex Kay recently crafted a list of 2025 draft prospects that could be potential steals in the later rounds. One name on that list is one that is very familiar with Cowboys fans.
Kay writes that former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has the potential to be a diamond found in the rough during the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The elder Sanders’ draft stock received a boost last week when he ran an impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash at Colorado's pro day. While he didn’t quite hit the target that father and head coach Deion Sanders was hoping for—Coach Prime had promised to buy his son a new car if he ran a 4.4 or better—it’s one that should have scouts buzzing about his pro potential," writes Kay.
Sanders has the speed to belong in the NFL, and getting the chance to play behind Malik Hooker and Markquese Bell could be the learning opportunity Sanders needs to become a household name on his own.
It is a move the Cowboys should greatly consider to add much-needed depth in the defensive backfield.
