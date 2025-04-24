Cowboys Country

NFL Draft order 2025: Full list of Dallas Cowboys picks

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of options in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for the NFL Draft with several options to improve the roster.

With the new group of potential NFL superstars coming into the league, many are wondering who will get the honor of putting the star on their helmet.

For Dallas, it appears that wide receiver could be the option, but we won't know until the pick will be called.

MORE: Insider reveals the two positions Cowboys will target during NFL draft

There are a number of picks for Dallas, including the late rounds, so let's look at what the team has in its arsenal for the next few days.

A full look at the Cowboys' list of picks with the draft less than three weeks away can be seen below.

List of Dallas Cowboys' picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Round 1: No. 12 overall
Round 2: No. 44 overall
Round 3: No. 76 overall
Round 5: No. 149 overall
Round 5: No. 174 overall
Round 6: No. 204 overall
Round 6: No. 211 overall
Round 7: No. 217 overall
Round 7: No. 239 overall
Round 7: No. 247 overall

MORE: Cowboys would be foolish to turn down proposed trade with Texans

The Cowboys have a lot of draft capital on Day 3 of the draft, so it would be nice to see the team package some of the picks to trade up -- perhaps into the fourth round to recover the pick the team shipped away in a trade for Jonathan Mingo midway through the season.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft