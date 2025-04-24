NFL Draft order 2025: Full list of Dallas Cowboys picks
The Dallas Cowboys are ready for the NFL Draft with several options to improve the roster.
With the new group of potential NFL superstars coming into the league, many are wondering who will get the honor of putting the star on their helmet.
For Dallas, it appears that wide receiver could be the option, but we won't know until the pick will be called.
There are a number of picks for Dallas, including the late rounds, so let's look at what the team has in its arsenal for the next few days.
A full look at the Cowboys' list of picks with the draft less than three weeks away can be seen below.
List of Dallas Cowboys' picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Round 1: No. 12 overall
Round 2: No. 44 overall
Round 3: No. 76 overall
Round 5: No. 149 overall
Round 5: No. 174 overall
Round 6: No. 204 overall
Round 6: No. 211 overall
Round 7: No. 217 overall
Round 7: No. 239 overall
Round 7: No. 247 overall
The Cowboys have a lot of draft capital on Day 3 of the draft, so it would be nice to see the team package some of the picks to trade up -- perhaps into the fourth round to recover the pick the team shipped away in a trade for Jonathan Mingo midway through the season.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
