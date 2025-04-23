Cowboys Country

Insider reveals the two positions Cowboys will target during NFL draft

RB is the biggest need for the Dallas Cowboys, but there are two other positions they have to address.

Randy Gurzi

Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi defensive back Trey Amos during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It’s easy to see where the Dallas Cowboys roster needs the most attention. Even with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders signed in NFL free agency, Dallas has one of the least impressive running back stables in the league.

That said, they’re not going to reach to fill the need. Dallas knows they can find a capable back beyond Round 1, especially in a loaded class.

Where they’re more likely to focus early on is the wide receiver position. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is one of many pundits to say this, although he added that they’ll also be looking for cornerback help.

The Cowboys have two of the league’s top cornerbacks, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Unfortunately, health has been a concern for both.

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Diggs played in two games during the 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL. He suited up for 11 games last year before another knee injury sidelined him.

Bland also had a frustrating campaign, playing just seven games due to a lingering foot injury.

In addition to the health concerns, the Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Throw all this together and it’s safe to say Schefter’s analysis is solid.

