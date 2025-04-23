Insider reveals the two positions Cowboys will target during NFL draft
It’s easy to see where the Dallas Cowboys roster needs the most attention. Even with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders signed in NFL free agency, Dallas has one of the least impressive running back stables in the league.
That said, they’re not going to reach to fill the need. Dallas knows they can find a capable back beyond Round 1, especially in a loaded class.
MORE: Cowboys would be foolish to turn down proposed trade with Texans
Where they’re more likely to focus early on is the wide receiver position. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is one of many pundits to say this, although he added that they’ll also be looking for cornerback help.
The Cowboys have two of the league’s top cornerbacks, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Unfortunately, health has been a concern for both.
Diggs played in two games during the 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL. He suited up for 11 games last year before another knee injury sidelined him.
Bland also had a frustrating campaign, playing just seven games due to a lingering foot injury.
In addition to the health concerns, the Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Throw all this together and it’s safe to say Schefter’s analysis is solid.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider