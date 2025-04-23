Cowboys would be foolish to turn down proposed trade with Texans
We’re just hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft and it’s still anyone’s guess what the Dallas Cowboys will do at pick No. 12.
Adding a wide receiver such as Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona is the favored choice, but the Cowboys could decide to trade back as well. Such a move is never popular, but fans would completely understand dropping down in Round 1 if they landed this proposed haul from the Houston Texans.
NFL insider Albert Breer said Houston could be interested in moving up, and they have two picks in Round 3 to use in such a scenario. That led to Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys coming up with a trade proposal.
This would be a massive haul for Dallas, who could still land a difference-maker at No. 25, while adding two more picks in the top 100. To top it off, another fifth-rounder would be included.
Dallas would have a hard time fielding this many rookies, but they would have more draft capital to move around, ensuring they continue to add the players they’re targeting throughout the weekend.
To be clear, there are no indications the Texans would make this offer. However, if they did, Jerry Jones would be foolish to say no.
