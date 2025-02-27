NFL draft prospect smiles over possibly joining Cowboys, brother in NFL
The Dallas Cowboys are putting in work at the NFL Scouting Combine, bringing in several players for interviews and doing their due diligence on some of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.
As the team conducts its formal and informal meetings, one name that stands out is Azareye’h Thomas a defensive back for Florida State.
Thomas has yet to speak with the Cowboys, but couldn’t help grinning at the thought of playing alongside his big brother, Juanyeh Thomas.
Thomas was asked the question during the combine by a reporter who said, "What has your brother taught you going through this process?"
With a thoughtful response, Thomas said, "The same exact thing that got you here won’t keep you there, so you have to change your habits, you have to enhance your habits."
He continued, emphasizing the importance of mindset, saying, "You have to approach each and every day like someone is trying to take your spot."
As Azareye'h prepares for his name to be called on draft day, his brother Juanyeh could also be in line for a significant opportunity heading into the 2025 season.
With Cowboys strong safety Donovan Wilson facing potential release, Juanyeh Thomas, who plays free safety, could see an increase in snaps if the team decides to part ways with Wilson.
